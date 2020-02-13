Reports claim Indian man ran 100 metres in 9.55 secs in muddy field, draws Usain Bolt parallels

Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
Jamaica's Usain Bolt currently holds the world record of 100-meter run in 9.58 seconds.

New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2020 18:36 IST
In an interesting series of events, a man in Karnataka, Srinivasa Gowda has reportedly run faster than Usain Bolt. On social media, a tweet has gone viral which is claiming that Gowda took just 9.55 seconds to cover 100-meter run. World-renowned Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt currently holds the world record of 100-meter run in 9.58 seconds.

Gowda covered a distance of 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds.

The twist in the tale is that Gowda was running in a Buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. The traditional race is termed as 'Kambala' race. Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race in the  Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts' farming community.

 

People on social media are hailing Gowda's achievement as running slushy paddy field is extremely difficult. 

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt made the world record of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships final in Berlin, Germany on 16 August 2009 to break his own previous world record by 0.11 seconds.

People of the village claimed that the Gowda runs faster than Bolt.

However, IndiaTV couldn't claim the authenticity of the record and will notify more with further development.

