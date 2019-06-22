India women's hockey team secures place in Olympic qualifiers final round

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India beat Chile 4-2 in the semifinal of the FIH Series Finals in Japan, and will take on either Russia or Japan in the final.

The Indian women's hockey team Saturday secured a place in the final round of Tokyo Olympic qualifiers after beating lower-ranked Chile 4-2 in the semifinals of FIH Series Finals here.

Chile took a surprise lead in the 18th minute through Carolina Garcia but India restored parity in the 22nd minute through Gurjit Kaur as the two sides went into the half-time at 1-1.

India then took a two-goal lead with Navneet Kaur scoring in the 31st minute and Gurjit Kaur finding the target for the second time (37th) in the match.

Manuela Urroz scored Chile's second goal in the 43rd minute to reduce the gap to 3-2 before Indian captain Rani Rampal took the game beyond the reach of the South Americans with a 57th-minute strike.

In the final on Sunday, India will play against the winner of Saturday's other semifinal match between Russia and Japan.

The top two teams from this tournament qualify for the final round of 2020 Olympics qualifiers to be held later this year.