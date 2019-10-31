Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Boxers Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani bag gold at Olympic Test event

Boxers Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani bag gold at Olympic Test event

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outclassed Kazakhstan's national champion and Asian bronze winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim gold.

IANS IANS
Tokyo Published on: October 31, 2019 15:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @MEDIA_SAI/TWITTER

A file image of Shiva Thapa

Ace India pugilist Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) bagged gold at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing while Ashish (69kg) settled for a silver as India ended their campaign on a great note.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outclassed Kazakhstan's national champion and Asian bronze winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim gold.

Former Asian Games bronze medallist Rani also ensured another gold for India as she defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker.

However, Ashish (69kg), went down to Japan's Sewon Okazawa in the final to end his campaign with a silver medal.

Earlier on Wednesday, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg) lost their semi-final bouts to end with bronze.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySerie A: Juventus win 2-1 over Genoa, Atlanta hold Napoli 2-2 Next Story  