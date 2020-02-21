Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat loses to Mukaida, in contention for bronze

Image Source : WORLD WRESTLING CH'SHIP File photo of Vinesh Phogat

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat lost to her Japanese rival Mayu Mukaida in the quarter final of the women's 53 kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi on Friday. Vinesh will now face Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the bronze medal match later in the day.

This is the third consecutive time that Vinesh has lost to Mukaida with her previous loss ending her chance to win a silver at the wrestling World Championships 2019. Mukaida took a 2-0 lead with an attack on Vinesh's right leg and the score remained the same at the interval.

A few more attacks on the leg and Mukaida raced to a 6-0 lead in the early exchanges of the second period. Vinesh could only manage two points after that.

In the 57 kg category, India's Anshu was beaten by Japan's Risako Kawai in the semi-final and will fight it out for bronze against Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova. Sonam defeated Korea's Hanbit Lee by fall in her first match in the 62 kg category but lost 5-2 to Yuko Kawai of Japan in the semis. She faces Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the bronze medal match.