Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Asian Wrestling C'ships: Satyawart Kadian, Gourav Baliyan settle for silver medals

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Satyawart Kadian, Gourav Baliyan settle for silver medals

Satyawart Kadian lost to Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej of Iran, while Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov defeated Gourav Baliyan in the gold medal match. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2020 19:23 IST
gourav baliyan, satyawart kadian, asian wrestling championships
Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA_ALLSPORTS

Satyawart Kadian lost to Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej of Iran, while Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov defeated Gourav Baliyan in the gold medal match. 

India's Satyawart Kadian conceded a defeat in the final of the 97kg category match, as Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej of Iran defeated the Indian wrestler 10-0 in the gold medal match. Kadian never had an upper-edge over the Iranian wrestler as Mojtaba dominated him throughout the match.

In another gold medal match, Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov defeated India's Gourav Baliyan in a closely-fought bout. In a see-saw game, Baliyan was leading over Budazhapov until the final 15 seconds of the match, as he failed to hold on to his lead. Instead of defending the lead, the Indian wrestler continued on his attack, allowing the Kyrgyz wrestler to counter and take a two-point advantage.

With the two silvers, India now have 15 medals at the championships.

(More to follow..)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News