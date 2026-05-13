Sreejesh slams Hockey India for removal as India U-21 coach, HI says contract 'officially over'

New Delhi:

Two-time Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh has hit out at Hockey India for his removal from the U-21 coach position, alleging that the governing body is preferring a foreign coach in his place. Sreejesh made a strong-worded statement against the HI for removing him from his junior coaching role just 17 months after he took over, despite a successful stint.

Hockey India chose to advertise the post instead of extending Sreejesh's contract. He had re-applied for the job after first getting the position in August 2024. "It's seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.

5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal," Sreejesh posted on X.

Sreejesh alleges his removal is to get a foreign coach

The former goalkeeper alleged that the HI has removed him to get a foreign coach. "I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach."

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men's team (Craig Fulton) prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches -- Can't Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?," said Sreejesh.

He stated that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wanted him as the coach, but HI has pivoted from it. "On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, 'Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.' However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams," he said.

Hockey India claims Sreejesh's contract was over

Meanwhile, Hockey India claimed that Sreejesh's contract came to an end last year in December. "Hockey India would like to officially state that the coaching term for P.R. Sreejesh was officially concluded as per contract in December 2025. After this, as per protocol, the position was advertised and applicants were shortlisted and finalised as per a proper selection process based on merit," HI said in a statement.

The body further revealed that a new coach has been selected and will be announced later, and that Sreejesh was not fired. "A coach with distinguished qualifications has been selected as a result of this process and will be announced shortly.

"We have in no terms “fired” Sreejesh and in fact had offered him the position of Coach for the Development team, which plays a critical role for LA 28 and the next Olympic cycle as well. This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept this position despite being asked to reconsider the decision."

HI denies Sreejesh's foreign coach claims

The Hockey India body further claimed that there was no communication to Sreejesh about a foreign coach. "In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach. We are collectively working towards the vision of our government to build a pathway towards 2036, and a big part of that process is to develop our Indian coaching talent.

"Development of the grassroots and homegrown coaches has always been central to the interests of Hockey India as a national sports federation. Hockey India's coaching pathway program has certified over 600 homegrown coaches so far, and the program has had a nationwide impact.

"We have, in fact, aligned Indian coaches with our chief coaches in our training camps to enhance their exposure and skills further. Hockey India remains committed to the growth of Indian hockey and all our decisions are part of a concerted effort to achieve that. We continue to value P.R. Sreejesh as a legend of the sport and look forward to his future success," it added.