Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Paris Olympics: Indian hockey team's semifinal opponent confirmed, check schedule and complete lineups

Paris Olympics: Indian hockey team's semifinal opponent confirmed, check schedule and complete lineups

India's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated Great Britain in the penalty shootout 4-2 on Sunday (August 4). The men in blue put up a spirited effort as they were down to 10 men in the first half itself but did well to restrict the opposition to 1-1.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 6:29 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team

Team India has a real chance to secure its second consecutive medal in hockey at the Olympics. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, made it to the semifinal of the Games beating Great Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal. The game went to the penalty shootout with both teams locked at 1-1 at full time. PR Sreejesh, India's veteran goalkeeper, showed off his experience keeping the opposition strikers at bay as India won the clash 4-2.

Meanwhile, India's opponent in the semifinal will be Germany at the Paris Olympics. Germany defeated Argentina 3-2 in the quarterfinal that ended in the wee hours of Monday (August 5). India will now face Germany in the semifinal on August 6 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM. Interestingly, the two teams had locked horns in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

India had won that clash then 5-4 to secure a historic bronze medal, the first since winning the gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. This time around, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side has a great chance to make it to the final as well having beaten Germany before.

However, India will be without Amit Rohidas in the semifinal as he has been suspended for one match by the FIH Technical Delegate for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct. Amit was sent off in the first half controversially during the game against Great Britain and the team played admirably well with just 10 men for almost 38 minutes.

As far as the other semifinal is concerned, the Netherlands will take on Spain at 5:30 PM IST on August 6 (Tuesday). Spain stunned the reigning Olympic champions Belgium 3-2 scoring two goals in last five minutes of the game while the Dutch got the better of Australia, silver medallists at the Tokyo Olympics, 2-0 to make it to the last four.

Paris Olympics 2024 - Hockey semifinals Schedule

Related Stories
When is Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match and who will be his opponent at Paris Games?

When is Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match and who will be his opponent at Paris Games?

Emotional Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears of joy after winning long-awaited Olympic Gold | Watch

Emotional Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears of joy after winning long-awaited Olympic Gold | Watch

Paris Olympics, India's Day 10 Schedule: Lakshya Sen in bronze medal match, wrestling events begin

Paris Olympics, India's Day 10 Schedule: Lakshya Sen in bronze medal match, wrestling events begin

Netherlands vs Spain - 5:30 PM IST on August 6

Germany vs India - 10:30 PM IST on August 6

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement