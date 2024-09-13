India vs Pakistan men's hockey head-to-head record ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 showdown

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan Hockey men's Hockey team head-to-head record

India and Pakistan will revive their historic men's hockey field rivalry in the mega encounter in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, September 14. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will enter the fixture as clear favourites against Pakistan who are ranked 16th in the current men's hockey team rankings.

This will be the first encounter between two hockey giants in 2024 and the first since India's memorable 10-2 win in the Asian Games last year. The world No.5 India remain unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with four wins in four games while Pakistan are placed second in the points table with three wins in four games.

India and Pakistan have faced each other 180 times in men's hockey team fixtures but due to recent political tensions between the two neighbours, their meetings are limited to only international competitions.

India vs Pakistan men's hockey head-to-head record

Surprisingly, Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against India in the men's hockey meetings. Pakistan have registered 82 wins in 180 matches against India while 32 matches have produced no results or draws.

But India have been far superior against their neighbours in recent years. In the last meeting, India thrashed Pakistan by 10-2 in the Asian Games 2023 fixture. Pakistan's last win against India came in the 2016 South Asian Games final.

Matches India Won Pakistan Won D & NR 180 66 82 32

In the Asian Champions Trophy meetings, India have registered 7 wins in 11 matches and are clear favourites to make is 8 on Saturday.

ACT Matches India Won Pakistan Won D & NR 11 7 2 2

India vs Pakistan hockey squads:

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

Pakistan: Butt Ammad (C), Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb.