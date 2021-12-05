Live Score Jr Hockey World Cup India vs France 3rd Place Match Live Updates: India eye revenge against France

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA File photo of Indian jr hockey team

Hello and welcome to India TV's live blog of the 3rd place match of FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 between India and France here at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. India failed to retain the trophy as they faced defeat against Germany in the semifinal. However, the Men in Blue will hope to end the tournament on high with win against France.

India vs France Preview

Hopes of title defence shattered, a demoralised India would look to put behind the disappointment quickly and get their acts together as they seek revenge against France in the bronze medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Defending champions India's quest for a second consecutive Junior World Cup title ended after they suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of six-time winners Germany in the semifinal on Friday. Germany will meet Argentina in the summit clash, while the Indians will get an opportunity to avenge their 4-5 loss to France in their tournament opener.

But to finish on the podium, the Indian juniors will have to lift their game by leaps and bounds and make amends for their sloppy show against Germany.

3rd Place Match: India vs France

December 5 (Sunday), 2021

4:30 PM IST

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 will telecast the knockout matches live from December 1 to 5.

India Juniors: Pawan(GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil Jojo, Abhishek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, Manjeet, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Ankit Pal, Vishnu Kant Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prashant Kumar Chauhan(GK), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Yashdeep Siwach

France: Marias Mathieu (GK), Guillaume de Vaucelles (GK), Timothee Clement (C), Lucas Montecot, Gaetan Larnicol, Matteo Desgouillons, Brieuc Delemazure, Stanislas Branicki, Corentin Sellier, Mathias Clement, Paul Piot, Jules Verrier, Benjamin Marque, Gaspard Xavier, Raife Gonessa, Louis Haertelmeyer, Antonin Igau, Noe Jouin, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Matthieu Maries