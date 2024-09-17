Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Final Live Score: Ind, China 0-0 after second quarter
Live now

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Final Live Score: Ind, China 0-0 after second quarter

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Hockey: India take on hosts China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey. Harmanpreet Singh and Co will aim for the fifth title and second consecutive having won the trophy last year in Chennai while China look for their first.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 16:35 IST
India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final Live
Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/FIH/INDIA TV India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final Live Score

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Final Live Score: India, China 0-0 after second quarter

Indian men's hockey team will be aiming for back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy titles as they take on hosts China in the final. India are coming off beating South Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals and will be confident of a good show against China in the summit clash. India have won the Asian Champions Trophy four times in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint-winners with Pakistan) and 2018 and would be going for their fifth title while China aim for their first. India and China met in the tournament opener and the Men in Blue proved to be too good for the hosts, winning it 3-0. Can China avenge the opening loss? Follow all the live updates of IND vs CHN hockey final-

 

Live updates :India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Final Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 17, 2024 4:32 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Third quarter begins, India aim to open account

    The third quarter has begun and India will be aiming to get past the Chinese defence as it has been a goalless couple of quarters for now. Can India make hay while the sun shines?

  • Sep 17, 2024 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Harmanpreet missed it by an INCH!!

    Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh missed it by an inch as Vivek Sagar Prasad mistrapped the penalty corner, India's third for the match. However, Vivek did recover quickly to get the ball back to skipper Harmanpreet, who attempted a ferocious drag-flick only to hit straight on the pole. 

  • Sep 17, 2024 4:00 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Q2 underway!

    The first quarter ended with China getting a PC. The drag flick was on target but Krishan saved it easily. India had their chances but the start of Q2 reads India 0-0 China.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Wang saving it for China!

    India are creating chances and are pressing well. Sukhjeet had a great chance from a close range but a dive from goalkeeper Wang saved the ball from going in.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    First PC for India!

    India get their first PC from this attack and captain Harmanpreet Singh came with his drag flick. But the first crusher blocks with his leg. Another PC and Harman is a little wide this time. India 0-0 China

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:48 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Nilakanta Sharma gets the first attacking opportunity

    India's Nilakanta Sharma, who isn't known to be in the offence, got the first opportunity to attack, however, China were able to keep the scoreline to 0-0.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will India continue to boss or China have a surprise in store?

    The ongoing Asian Champions Trophy has sent a timely reminder that India are the giant of the continent and by a long mile, an unbeaten run with ease is proof of that. China have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, however, in the crunch moments, they have shown that they are capable of beating their opponents. The history has very little room in the final and China will hope that's the case in Moqi on Tuesday.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India's starting XI

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    'Got to play the match and not the occasion': Craig Fulton

    India head coach Craig Fulton looked relaxed and content with his team's preparations for the Champions Trophy final saying that the basics are all there and team has done well and the focus of the team should be playing good hockey and not get bettered by the occasion of it all.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Harmanpreet Singh in with a chance to become leading goal-scorer

    India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was the leading goal-scorer in the Paris Olympics, is in with a chance to become the top goal-scorer in the Asian Champions Trophy as well. Korea's Jihun Yang is currently at the top with 9 goals, Harmanpreet needs three to surpass him. Can he do it?

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:29 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    China have had a mixed campaign on the way to final

    The Chinese team has had a mixed campaign towards the final, winning two and losing three but come the crunch moment in the semi-final, they turned the applecart down beating Pakistan in a thriller against whom they went down 1-5 in the group stage. Pakistan owing to their errors couldn't score in the shootout and China qualified for their maiden final.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:25 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India are coming off handing a thrashing to Korea

    India are coming off a smashing evening in Moqi after beating South Korea 4-1. Pakistan lost to China on shootouts in the first semi-final while India, on an unbeaten run towards the knockouts, were pitch-perfect in their execution with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring a couple of goals and Uttam and Jarmanpreet Singh joining him in the exploits.

  • Sep 17, 2024 3:16 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India vs China, the final of Asian Champions Trophy

    India will be up against China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. While India will be gunning for their fifth title, their second in two years, a maiden Champions Trophy victory is on the horizon for China. Follow the live updates of IND vs CHN from Hulunbuir. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement