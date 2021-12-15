Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Korea's Hwang Taeil (in red) dodges past Indian players during Asian Championship Trophy group match in Dhaka on Tuesday.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Latest Updates: Match at 3 PM

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Bangladesh

Date December 15 (Wednesday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Korea rally to 2-2 draw vs India

Defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallists India were held to a 2-2 draw by a fighting Korea in their opening match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Playing their first tournament after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, India started brightly and scored in the fourth minute through Lalit Upadhyay before vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute to double their lead.

Trailing 0-2, Korea fought back after the change of ends and scored through Jonghyun Jang in the 41st minute and Sunghyun Kim in the 46th minute to stun the favourites and draw level.

Korea grew in confidence as the match progressed and pressed the Indian defence hard. The Manpreet Singh-led side also had numerous chances, including penalty corners, but failed to utilise the opportunities as the match ended in a stalemate.

Jaehyeon Kim in front of the Korea goal was the difference between the two sides as he produced numerous brilliant saves to help his side steal a point from the game.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in the last edition of the tournament. India will next play hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday.