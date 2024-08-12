Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan in group stage

The Indian men's hockey team has won the Men's Asian Champions Trophy four times and is the most successful team in the history of the competition. Their arch-rivals Pakistan have won the tournament three times.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 15:51 IST
Indian men's hockey team.
Image Source : AP Indian men's hockey team.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the schedule for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy and the tournament will be played between September 8 to 17 at Hulunbuir City in Inner Mongolia, China.

The tournament will witness the participation of six top teams of the continent namely India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, the hosts China, and Malaysia.

All six teams have been placed in the same Pool and the tournament will get underway on September 8. All three teams will be in action on the opening day with South Korea and Japan playing the curtain raiser.

The defending champions India will also be in action on the opening day. The Men in Blue will take on the hosts in the final fixture on September 8.

The most eagerly anticipated clash of the tournament will be played on September 14 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. A total of 21 matches will be played during the tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the semis.

The summit clash will be played on September 17.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pool

Pool 1
India
China
Pakistan
South Korea
Japan
Malaysia

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule

Date Match Team Team
September 8 Match 1 South Korea Japan
September 8 Match 2 Malaysia Pakistan
September 8 Match 3 India China
September 9 Match 4 South Korea Pakistan
September 9 Match 5 India Japan
September 9 Match 6 China  Malaysia
September 11 Match 7 Pakistan Japan
September 11 Match 8 Malaysia India
September 11 Match 9 China  South Korea
September 12 Match 10 Japan Malaysia
September 12 Match 11 South Korea India
September 12 Match 12 Pakistan China
September 14 Match 13 Malaysia  South Korea
September 14 Match 14 India Pakistan
September 14 Match 15 China Japan
September 16 Match 16 5th in pool 6th in pool
September 16 Match 17 (Semifinal 1) 2nd in pool  3rd in pool
September 16 Match 18 (Semifinal 2) 1st in pool 4th in pool
September 17 Match 19 Loser semifinal 1 Loser semifinal 2
September 17 Match 20 Winner semifinal 1 Winner semifinal 2

 

