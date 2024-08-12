Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan in group stage

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian men's hockey team.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the schedule for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy and the tournament will be played between September 8 to 17 at Hulunbuir City in Inner Mongolia, China.

The tournament will witness the participation of six top teams of the continent namely India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, the hosts China, and Malaysia.

All six teams have been placed in the same Pool and the tournament will get underway on September 8. All three teams will be in action on the opening day with South Korea and Japan playing the curtain raiser.

The defending champions India will also be in action on the opening day. The Men in Blue will take on the hosts in the final fixture on September 8.

The most eagerly anticipated clash of the tournament will be played on September 14 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. A total of 21 matches will be played during the tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the semis.

The summit clash will be played on September 17.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pool

Pool 1 India China Pakistan South Korea Japan Malaysia

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule