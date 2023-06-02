Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final: India create history, edge past Pakistan to become most successful team

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India beat Pakistan

Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final: The Indian Hockey Men's Junior Team on Thursday created history as they edged past arch rivals Pakistan in a thrilling finale of the Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 at Salalah Sports Complex in Oman. Uttam Singh's team emerged victorious by a close margin of 2-1 as Indian goalkeeper Mohith made some stellar saves in the latter half of the game to keep Pakistan at bay. With the win, India have become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

For India, Angad Bir Singh and Hundal Araijeet Singh scored the goals, whereas it was Basharat Ali, who pulled one back for Pakistan and kept their hopes alive. The Men in Blue opened the scoresheets with a field goal by Angad, who slapped the ball from the far post in the 15th minute. Hundal then doubled India’s lead after Angad provided the assistance.

But Pakistan fought back and they attacked to find an opening. India remained 2-0 up after the first half. But things spiced a bit when Basharat converted one for Pakistan with the help from a crossfield shot from Abdul Shahid. Pakistan put their foot on the gas in the dying stages of the game and kept attacking but Mohith was fabulous with the saves and he kept India’s lead intact.

India have now become the Hockey Asia Junior champions for the record 4th time and are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Pakistan have 3 titles.

Both India and Pakistan were dominant in the tournament. They have thrashed the opposition sides. Interestingly, both the arch-rivals were drawn in the same Pool A. India defeated Chinese Taipei in their first encounter by 18-0, before beating Japan by 3-1. India and Pakistan then played a 1-1 stalemate, before India thrashed Thailand by 17-0.

The Defending champions then defeated the Republic of Korea by 9-1 in the semifinal, whereas Pakistan thumped Malaysia by 6-2.

