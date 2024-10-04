'Hockey India League to provide great benefit to Indian team': PR Sreejesh ahead of new season HIL | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PR Sreejesh with India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru.

Indian legend PR Sreejesh is now in his second innings after retiring from hockey. The former goalkeeper was made the head coach of the Indian junior team earlier in August. The 36-year-old, two-time bronze medallist at the Olympics, has now been named as Director of the Hockey of the newly-launched franchise SG Pipers in the Hockey India League.

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to resume after a gap of seven years. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sreejesh opened up about his new role and how important the HIL will be for the Indian hockey team. "I am not a director who will be seated in a seat. I am a brand ambassador for the franchise, an assistant coach to the coaches and a mentor for the players," Sreejesh said to India TV at an event.

He revealed that several franchises sought him ahead of the league but he had decided he would not play. "Many franchises approached me ahead of the Hockey India League. I gave it a thought whether I needed to play the HIL or not. Then I came to the conclusion that I have ended my career on a high note by winning the bronze in the Olympics. I was the flag-bearer in the closing ceremony. I thought to keep the memory of the bronze the last one for the people and not play," he added.

With the league returning after a seven-year gap, Sreejesh said there would be no issues in popularising it. "All the franchises are sports lovers. There would be no issue (of popularizing the league). The League is taking baby steps and is taking place only at two venues. This is a good strategy," he said.

The legendary goalkeeper also said that the HIL will be a great platform for the players as it will pit them against the best in the business. "The League will provide a great platform to the players. Many players who played in the league previously are in the Indian team. It provides a great platform for the players to rub their shoulders against some of the best players. They will learn leadership qualities and also about performing in pressure situations. The World Cups, Olympics and Commonwealth Games are all about handling pressure. The one who does it well wins the game," he said.

The league will feature eight men's and six women's teams and will take place from December 2024 to February 2024 at two venues in Ranchi and Rourkela.

Watch the Interview here: