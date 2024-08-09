Harmanpreet Singh finishes on top off all hockey players at Paris Olympics despite bronze-medal finish

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal.

Harmanpreet Singh added yet another glittering feather to his illustrious cap as the Indian men's hockey team captain finished as the leading goal-scorer at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old star drag-flicker went into the bronze medal match against Spain with eight goals to his name and was already the leading goal-scorer. He added to his tally by scoring two more phenomenal goals and helped India clinch bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet emerged as India's man of crisis in Paris as he stepped up on every occasion and triumphed against all odds.

The star drag-flicker played a huge role in ensuring India began its campaign against New Zealand with a win. Harmanpreet struck in the 59th minute of the match to help India finish 3-2 against the Black Sticks.

Harmanpreet rescued India's sinking ship again after the team was trailing 1-0 behind Argentina in the second match. He scored an eye-catching goal in the 59th minute to help India equalise against Argentina.

The win against Ireland also came on the back of twin strikes by the captain and it ensured a quarterfinal berth for the team.

Harmanpreet also played a pivotal role in helping India end its drought against Australia. He scored two terrific goals for the side and guided India to their first win over Australia at the Olympics in 52 years.

India's solitary loss in the group stage came against the defending champions Belgium after Harmanpreet failed to score.

Most goals scored in hockey at Paris Olympics