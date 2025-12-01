Harendra Singh, Indian women's hockey coach, resigns citing personal reasons Harendra Singh quit as India’s women’s hockey coach, citing personal reasons, ending his 2024–2028 tenure early. Sjoerd Marijne may return as a replacement. His exit comes amid India’s poor Pro League run, with just two wins and a last-place finish.

New Delhi:

A major shake-up has struck Indian women’s hockey, with head coach Harendra Singh stepping down abruptly and citing “personal reasons” in an email to Hockey India. His exit takes effect immediately, ending a tenure that began only in April 2024 and was initially expected to continue through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. The sudden nature of the decision has prompted rapid discussions within the setup about the road ahead.

One name has quickly re-emerged in internal deliberations is Netherlands’ Sjoerd Marijne. Sources have indicated that his return to the position is possible, potentially bringing back a coach under whom India produced a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Marijne had resigned from the role in August 2021, concluding a period that followed earlier stints within Indian hockey, including his time as coach of the 2016 Junior Men’s World Cup-winning side in Lucknow.

“Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement,” Harendra said.

Harendra served the team before as well

Before his earlier departure, he had also served as head coach of India’s senior women’s team beginning in September 2017, guiding the squad to the Women’s Asia Cup title that year. He later moved to the men’s program in May 2018, replacing Harendra, but was removed in January 2019 after a run of poor results. Between various full-time appointments, he also held the interim head coach role for the men’s team on three occasions. In the years since leaving India, he worked as head coach of the United States men’s national team from 2021 to 2024.

Harendra’s resignation coincides with a challenging period for the women’s side. In the FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign, India earned only two wins from 16 matches, drew three, and suffered 11 defeats. The meagre total of 10 points placed the team at the bottom of the nine-team standings, eliminating any chance of qualifying for the next season.