Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey - Team India settles for silver after losing to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

India's hunt to net a single goal went in vain as they lost to Australia by 0-7 in a one-sided final.

The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham, and Fynn Ogilvie.

The Australian team looked in control from the beginning of the match. Up against the rampaging team, the Indians struggled to get their act right in the final showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a high note.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They remained indomitable and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.

On the other hand, the Indian women's hockey team registered a win by 2-1 against the defending champions New Zealand to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Sharath Kamal won gold medals for India.

India is currently positioned at number four in the medals tally table after clinching a total number of 61 medals. These medals include 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.

Latest Sports News