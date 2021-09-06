Valtteri Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo from 2022 season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes GP star driver Valtteri Bottas took to social media to announce that he has signed a new contract with F1 side Alfa Romeo and will be driving for the constructors from the next season.

The announcement comes after compatriot and current Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season.

As per multiple reports, Bottas's empty seat for next season at Mercedes will be filled by Williams' young driver George Russell, who has impressed in the little amount of drive he had with Mercedes in absence of a then-COVID-19 positive Lewis Hamilton for the 2020 Shakir Grand Prix and has also been influential with Williams this season -- including a podium finish.

Bottas was further quoted as saying by Alfa Romeo: “A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer. Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages of Formula One history and it’s going to be an honour to represent this marque."

As per Alfa Romeo's official statement, Bottas has signed a multi-year contract with the constructors.

"Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for the 2022 season and beyond, the Finnish driver signing a multi-year deal with the Hinwil-based team," read the official statement. "Bottas, a nine-time Grand Prix winner, joins the team as it embarks on the crucial transition to the new era of Formula One, with sweeping regulation changes providing a unique opportunity to move towards the front of the grid."