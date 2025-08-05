Tough start for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari raises doubts about possible contract extension Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari stint has had a rocky start, with poor results and rising frustration. After a tough Hungarian GP, doubts over his future surfaced. Despite criticism, Ferrari and former boss Toto Wolff back him, hoping for a turnaround in 2026.

Budapest:

Lewis Hamilton’s much-anticipated move to Ferrari was meant to be a fairytale new chapter in an already legendary Formula One career. Instead, it has turned into a rocky transition marked by frustration, underwhelming results, and rising speculation about the seven-time world champion’s future.

The 40-year-old Briton, who joined Ferrari in 2025 after winning six of his seven world titles with Mercedes, has struggled to adapt to a car that has so far failed to meet competitive expectations. With just 109 points after 14 races, Hamilton sits sixth in the driver’s standings, trailing teammate Charles Leclerc by 42 points.

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend summed up Hamilton’s current mood. After a disappointing 14th-place finish in qualifying, a session where Leclerc claimed pole, Hamilton was unusually self-critical. “Absolutely useless,” he said about his performance, even suggesting the team might consider replacing him. A 12th-place finish on race day did little to lift his spirits, with Hamilton giving short, tense answers to media inquiries, hinting at deeper issues behind the scenes.

“There is a lot going on in the background that is not great,” he said, declining to elaborate.

Vasseur, Wolff expect Hamilton's comeback

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur attempted to quell concerns, insisting Hamilton remains committed despite the rocky start. “I don’t need to motivate him, honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. I can perfectly understand the situation. He’s demanding. But that’s why he’s a seven-time world champion,” he said.

Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s former boss at Mercedes, also came to his defence. “We have seen it before when he felt he had not met his own expectations. He’s been that emotionally transparent since he was a young adult. Lewis has unfinished business in Formula One. You ask me if he still has it? He definitely has it,” Wolff siad.

However, not everyone is convinced. Italian media and former drivers have criticised the move, calling it more commercial than strategic. Former F1 driver Arturo Merzario told La Gazzetta that Hamilton’s signing lacked internal support and questioned whether he feels truly valued within the Ferrari structure. Notably, Hamilton’s current contract runs through 2026, a year that will also bring major regulation changes.