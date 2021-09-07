Official: George Russell to drive for Mercedes from 2022 season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of George Russell.

A day after Valterri Bottas took the plunge to Alfa Romeo from Mercedes GP, Williams' British driver George Russell has confirmed signing a new contract with the current constructor's champions; making him eligible for the driving seat from the 2022 season.

Mercedes GP also confirmed the development on their social media platforms.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team today confirmed that George Russell will become team-mate to reigning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, beginning from the 2022 Formula One season as the sport enters a new era of technical regulations," Mercedes said in their statement.

The 23-year-old driver, who has been enjoying a strong season with Williams this season with 13 points in 13 races, has been part of the Mercedes scouting programme since 2017 and also filled in for then COVID-19-struck Lewis Hamilton for the 2020 Shakir Grand Prix and came close to winning the race as well.

“It's a special day for me personally and professionally, but also a day of mixed emotions," Russell was quoted as saying by Mercedes GP. "I’m excited and humbled to be joining Mercedes next year, which is a huge career step, but it also means I’ll be saying goodbye to my team-mates and friends at Williams. It has been an honour working alongside every member of the team, and an honour to represent the Williams name in F1."

Prior to joining F1 with Williams in 2019, George won the GP3 Series championship in 2017, followed by FIA Formula 2 title the next season.

Earlier on Monday, Bottas joined Alfa Romeo days after their senior driver Kimi Raikkonen confirmed his retirement at the end of the ongoing season.