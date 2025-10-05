McLaren become second most successful F1 team, end 34-year wait with constructors title at Singapore GP McLaren clinched their 10th constructors' title after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took third and fourth places at the Singapore GP. McLaren have become the second most successful team in the history of Formula 1.

New Delhi:

McLaren sealed their title defence at the Singapore GP after drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured third and fourth places at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, October 5.

The papaya team has now become the second-most successful team in the history of Formula 1 after securing their 10th constructors' title and second straight one. They have also ended a 34-year-long wait for defending their F1 title, something which they managed to do last in 1991 after winning one in 1990.

McLaren are the second-most successful team and have now gone past Williams, who have nine team titles to their name. Meanwhile, Ferrari have won 16 team titles and is the most successful team.

Meanwhile, there was drama at the Marina Bay Circuit with teammates and rivals Norris and Piastri making light contact early on lap 1. Starting the race from the fifth place, Norris made a bold move as he charged quickly to get past Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and his teammate and championship leader Piastri with a bit of wheel contact as he also brushed the back of Max Verstappen.

Piastri called the move "not fair" on the team radio, calling that the Briton had broken McLaren's racing rules of engagement.

Piastri's challenge for the top three faded after a slow pit stop, while Norris gave a good shot for the second spot as he pushed Verstappen to the limits. However, the Red Bull driver held his spot to take second place behind Mercedes' George Russell, who took the chequered flag for his second win of the season.

Piastri took fourth ahead of Antonelli in fifth. Charles Leclerc took sixth in his Ferrari, while his partner Lewis Hamilton dropped back a place from seventh to eighth following a five-second penalty for cutting several corners.

Fernando Alonso, who failed to get ahead of Hamilton, took seventh place. Oliver Bearman of the Haas came home ninth with Carlos Sainz in 10th with his Williams as he bounced back from his team's double disqualification from Qualifying to take the final point on the offering.

In the driver's championship, Piastri's lead has been cut down by a further three points with Norris now 22 points away from the Australian's tally of 336. Verstappen collected 18 points for his second-placed finish as he trimmed six points from Piastri and three from Norris. He currently has 273 points, 41 fewer than Norris and 63 fewer than Piastri.