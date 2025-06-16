Lewis Hamilton left 'devasted' after hitting groundhog during Canadian GP Lewis Hamilton had an ordinary run in the Canadian GP in his Ferrari as he finished sixth after feeling he was nowhere in the race. Hamilton was left 'devastated' after he hit a groundhog during the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

New Delhi:

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had a bizarre incident during the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 15 as he hit a groundhog at the track while driving his SF-25. Hamilton had an ordinary run to the chequered flag at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as he finished sixth. But he had a 'devasted' experience during the race.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton opened up on the incident, saying that he did not see the groundhog. He stated that he was doing fine in the race until that incident, which also curtailed his car's performance.

Hamilton opens on groundhog incident

The seven-time world champion stated that he had got off to a good start and was doing well until that incident. "It was feeling pretty decent up until then," said Hamilton, the seven-time world champion. "I got a good start, I held position and I was holding onto the leading group.

"I was managing the tyres well, so I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog. That's devastating because I love animals and I'm so sad about it. It's horrible.

"That's never happened to me before here, but the floor -- basically the right-side -- there was a hole in it. Given that, and we had a brake issue halfway through as well, and then we probably stayed out too long in the first stop and came out behind traffic... it went from one thing to another."

Hamilton endures podium-less run in 2025

Meanwhile, Hamilton is having a lean run in his Ferrari in 2025. For the first time in his career, the seven-time champion has not earned a single podium finish in the first 10 races of a season. His partner Charles Leclerc has fared better with three podium results in 2025.

During the Canadian GP, Hamilton had another ordinary run and even conceded on the team radio that he felt he was nowhere in the race. Speaking after it, he said he felt grateful that he crossed the finishing line. "I'm grateful that I finished, particularly with the brake issue I had. We are really in need of an upgrade, but there are a lot of things that need to change in order for us to compete at the front," he said.

Coming back to the race, Mercedes' George Russell won his maiden race of the season, with four-time defending champions Max Verstappen finishing second ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli of another Mercedes. Championship leader Oscar Piastri came home fourth as his partner Lando Norris crashed out in a battle with him. Leclerc finished fifth with Hamilton huffing and puffing in a sixth-placed finish.