'I have not lost what I had': Lewis Hamilton looks to give everything he has for F1 title challenge

New Delhi:

Lewis Hamilton has turned the fortunes from a dismal 2025 season to an impressive start in 2026 under the new regulations of Formula 1. With his former team, Mercedes, being the trend-setter so far in the first two races, Ferrari isn't much behind.

Hamilton secured a podium finish in the last race in China. His teammate Charles Leclerc took third place in the season opener in Australia, while the Mercedes drivers George Russell and young sensation Kimi Antonelli have finished one and two in both races.

'None of the drivers have trained as hard as I have': Hamilton

However, with Ferrari looking competitive again, Hamilton seems close to his mojo in bid for a record eight F1 title. The F1 icon says that he is training harder than every other driver on the grid and is enjoying the sport as much as ever.

"I know that none of the drivers I'm racing against have trained as hard as I have and given it what I have, especially at my age as well," the 41-year-old Hamilton said Thursday at the Suzuka Formula 1 circuit in central Japan, site of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. "I love that - that I still have that drive to push myself," he added.

'Not lost what I had': Hamilton

The 41-year-old highlighted that despite the criticism over the recent years, he hasn't lost what he had. "Just not letting all the BS that surrounds me coming out of people's mouths get in the way of knowing who I am and what I'm able to do.

"Hopefully you saw that in the last two races, but particularly the last race. I'll continue to try and show up and show that for the rest of the year.

"I've not lost what I've had, and regardless if some of you or people who write that, I'll continue to show up and I'm training harder than ever.

Hamilton speaks on challenges from new regulations

The F1 has introduced new car and engine regulations for this season. The new engines use a divided 50-50 between electric power and internal combustion power, as the drivers have to manage the energy levels of the car throughout the lap.

While several racers have found the changes hard, Hamilton is 'enjoying' these challenges. "It's making the racing better, but at times it's artificial," Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar said Thursday. Added Hamilton: "I think a lot of the drivers are not enjoying it, I'm just personally enjoying it.

For Hamilton, that comes down to having a car this season "that can fight for wins," he said.