Formula 1 Singapore GP: Top contenders to win as Verstappen eyes title at Marina Bay

Formula 1 Singapore GP: One of the toughest races on the Formula 1 calendar Singapore GP has made its return after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event is set to take place at Marina Bay Street Circuit at 8 PM local time. The race will provide the first possibility for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to wrap the title. But on the flip, his competitors also have a chance to extend the championship fight by another week.

The grid is led by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the front row with Verstappen sitting in eighth place. Lewis Hamilton made his best qualifying outing when the Brit icon finished third on Saturday.

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc is placed on the top spot and will want to hold Red Bull's Perez. Ferrari has enjoyed tough competition from Red Bull this weekend but with Verstappen starting from a bit behind and overtaking not an easy job to do on this track, Leclerc would fancy his chances to win the race.

Even though Leclerc starts ahead of Mexican driver Sergio Perez, Red Bull has been very quick in the recent outings. The starting lap is going to be crucial for Perez as if he overtakes Leclerc, things can go south for the Monegasque driver.

Lewis Hamilton on Saturday raced his Mercedes to his best starting spot when he clocked 1:49:466, just 0.054 behind the pole sitter Leclerc. Though Mercedes has not been strong this season, Hamilton was good in tricky conditions in practice as well as qualifying. With rain expected to fall in the afternoon, conditions can suit the British driver and he can go for his first victory this season.

Dutch driver and Championship leader Max Verstappen starts 8th on the grid due to not being able to complete two laps on Saturday's qualifying session. However, Verstappen has raced very quick and even though overtaking is not easy at Marina bay, one cannot keep Verstappen out of the reckoning. Also, Verstappen can win the championship this weekend itself if he wins the race with the fastest lap point and Leclerc finishes eighth over lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower.

Spanish driver and Leclerc's teammate Charles starts fourth on the grid. He has been good in the practice sessions and a victory is not completely out of his sight. Sainz can also play a team game by helping Leclerc win as the latter will face tough competition from Perez at the top.

