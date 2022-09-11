Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time, Charles Leclerc settles for 2nd place

Follow us on Image Source : MAX VERSTAPPEN/TWITTER Max Verstappen registers 5th consecutive win

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was the first time he has set foot on the iconic Monza podium, with his highest previous finish being fifth in 2018.

Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc, who finished second after another questionable strategy decision from Ferrari on its home track.

The Red Bull driver started seventh after he was among several drivers hit by grid penalties in Monza but made his way up to third by the first corner of the second lap.

Verstappen then picked off George Russell in a Mercedes at the start of Lap 5 setting up the hunt for polesitter Leclerc in his Ferrari.

The Virtual Safety Car gave him an opportunity as it came out on Lap 12 after Sebastian Vettel's final race at Monza came to an end, with the four-time world champion pulling up at the side of the track after complaining about a power issue.

Ferrari decided to bring Leclerc in to change to medium tires, allowing Verstappen to take the lead. Leclerc rejoined the race in third.

He moved past Russell and then briefly regained the lead when Verstappen pitted on the 26th lap but the pair swapped places again seven laps later when the Ferrari driver pitted for new tires for a second time.

Verstappen secured his fifth straight victory and his 11th of the season, which is one more than the previous year.

Russell was third, ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lewis Hamilton, who had both fought through the field after starting at the back of the grid following penalties.

Williams reserve driver Nyck de Vries finished his first-ever F1 race in ninth. The 27-year-old was a late replacement for Alex Albon after the Thai driver was diagnosed with appendicitis.

(Inputs from PTI)

