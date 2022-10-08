Formula 1 Japanese GP: Max Verstappen takes pole; eyes title win at Suzuka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Max Verstappen takes pole.

Formula 1 Japanese GP: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Saturday raced his car to the pole position at the Suzuka GP in Japan. The 25-year-old Dutch driver now has a clear shot to wrap the title this week as he has the destiny in his own hands. Verstappen took the pole with timing of 2:29:304, just 0.010s ahead of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

It was Verstappen's fifth pole of the season. However, that has not been crucial for Verstappen, who has won 11 times this season — often starting from a non-pole position.

In Saturday's qualifying, Verstappen was followed by Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, in second, third and fourth, respectively. However, stewards will have a look at an incident involving Verstappen and McLaren driver Landon Norris

Completing the top ten are- Esteban Ocon (5th), Lewis Hamilton (6th), Fernando Alonso (7th), George Russell (8th), Sebastian Vettel (9th), Lando Norris (10th). Verstappen is guaranteed of taking the season title if he wins the race on Sunday and also gets a bonus point for turning the fastest lap.

He could also win the championship for a second straight year without a victory depending on the other results.

Even if he fails, Verstappen is likely to take the title in two weeks in the United States GP in Austin, Texas. He has a massive 104-point lead over Leclerc with five races to go, including Sunday's race. Saturday qualifying was run on a dry circuit. However, rain is predicted for Sunday. Those were also the conditions in Friday's practice.

Latest Sports News