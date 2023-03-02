Formula 1 Bahrain GP: Aston Martin's Lance Stroll recovers in time, driver set to feature in season opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lance Stroll to feature in F1 2023 season opener

Formula 1 Bahrain GP: The new season of Formula One 2023 is about to begin as the drivers are set to have a go at each other in the season opener in Bahrain. All 10 teams are gearing up for the first race and the Aston Martin team has received a major boost ahead of the first race.

Driver Lance Stroll, who got injured ahead of the preseason testing, has recovered in time and is set to feature in the first race in Bahrain. The Aston Martin team shared the announcement on social media. "Lance Stroll to participate in the Bahrain GP weekend," the racing team wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Stroll also reflected on his injury. "It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running. However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead. "It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly. Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend, Stroll said.

"I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I'm really looking forward to," the driver added.

The opening race of Formula 1 2023 will be held in Bahrain on March 5. The practice sessions will be held from March 3 onwards. There will be two practice sessions on March 3, followed by the final practice and qualifying on March 4. The main race will be held on 5th March.

