Fernando Alonso cleared for Hungarian GP after sitting out of practice due to injury Fernando Alonso has been managing a back injury since last weekend's Belgian GP. He missed the first practice session of the Hungarian GP; however, he has been cleared to race in the main race.

New Delhi:

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has been cleared for the Hungarian Grand Prix after missing out on the first practice session due to a back injury, team announced on Friday. Alonso had been managing a back injury since last weekend's Belgian GP and missed out the Friday practice due to the same issue.

"He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back," Aston Martin said in a post on X. "Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance (Stroll)."

Felipe Drugovich, the Aston Martin reserve driver, replaced Alonso in the practice session and finished 16th.

Piastri confident of F1 title shot as he returns to Hungary

Meanwhile, championship leader Oscar Piastri is confident of having a shot at the title this year as he leads his teammate Lando Norris by a slender margin of 16 points.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do it,” the Australian said of his title chances Thursday.

“The pace in the last few weekends, especially (Belgium), I've been very confident in and very proud of.

I'm more than capable of continuing that for the rest of the year.

”

Piastri pipped teammate Norris to take the first position in the first practice by 0.019 of a second in Hungary.

Piastri won his maiden F1 race in Hungary last year after McLaren had to plead over the radio with Norris to 'do the right thing' and let Piastri pass, something the British driver was reluctant to do.

The Australian was leading the race, but McLaren's pit strategy - which would normally favour the leader - had put Norris ahead. Piastri thinks the team can still take positives from that situation.

"I think it underlined the good nature in the team. It was obviously a slightly awkward situation, but it highlighted that we will do the right thing in all circumstances -- well, ideally all circumstances -- when we're on track,” Piastri said.

"It showed the trust that we have with the team and with each other as well, that things will be put the right way."