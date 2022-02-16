F1 2022: Williams Racing reveal blue livery FW44 for new season

Follow us on Image Source : WILLIAMSF1.COM Williams Racing new livery FW44 during a wet shakedown in Silverstone.

Formula 1 team Williams on Tuesday unveiled a striking blue livery for their FW44 challenger ahead of the 2022 season.

The team founded by Sir Frank Williams and now owned by Dorilton Capitol enjoyed improved fortunes in 2021 to finish eighth in the constructors' championship.

Ahead of the 2022 campaign, which will feature new cars built to revolutionary new rules, Williams released images of a predominantly blue livery, with hints of red, on a stock showcar. Their approach is similar to that of Red Bull, with teams keen to keep their secrets hidden for as long as possible.

Williams' 2022 challenger also hit the track for the very first time on Tuesday afternoon during a damp shakedown session at Silverstone. Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon were out there braving the elements to make sure everything in this revolutionary new car was working as it should.

Designed in line with the new Formula One regulations implemented to encourage closer racing, the FW44 features aerodynamic modifications; including over-wheel winglets and wheel covers, 18" low profile Pirelli tyres and rolled tip rear wings.

The new identity also sees changes to the front wing and nose, as well as underfloor tunnels that will allow cars to create efficient downforce through ground effect.

Inside the car, the 2022 power unit will run on a more sustainable fuel, and the new and improved machines will also have greater safety features.

(Reported by ANI)