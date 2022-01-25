F1 2022 schedule: Season to begin in Shakir with Bahrain GP from March 18-20

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton will renew title rivalry at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix race on March 20.

Following a dramatic end of 2021 season that saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinching the maiden driver's championship, the Dutch will begin his title defence in 2022 against Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in March 18-20 in Shakhir with Bahrain Grand Prix. It will be followed by another race in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia's capital Jiddah (March 25-27) in a 23-race season.

The winter break will take place from August 1 to August 27 after the Hungarian GP in Hungagoring on July 29-31. The first race after winter break will be the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps on August 28-30.

Verstappen will return to Abu Dhabi for the final race (November 18-20) of the season remembering the sweet memories of his title triumph.

Before heading to Europe and USA in late April-early May, the F1 bandwagon will reach Albert Park in Melbourne for the Australian GP.

However, the schedule may undergo changes, depending on how COVID0-19 pandemic scenario comes into play later in the year.

F1 2022 complete schedule

March 18-20 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.

March 25-27 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

April 8-10 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

April 22-24 — Imola Grand Prix, Imola, Italy.

May 6-8 — Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida.

May 20-22 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.

May 27-29 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.

June 10-12 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

June 17-19 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

July 1-3 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone.

July 8-10 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.

July 22-24 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet.

July 29-31 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

August 26-28 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

September 2-4 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

September 9-11 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

September 23-25 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

October 2 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City.

October 7-9 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

October 21-23 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

October 28-30 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

November 11-13 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

November 18-20 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.