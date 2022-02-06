Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Formula 1
  5. F1 2022: Mercedes confirm Hamilton's comeback after star ends social media silence

F1 2022: Mercedes confirm Hamilton's comeback after star ends social media silence

Hamilton wrote on social media: 'I've been gone. Now I'm back!'

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Updated on: February 06, 2022 18:14 IST
Lewis Hamilton
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Mercedes's star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Highlights

  • Hamilton had been absent from social media since December 11
  • His last post was celebrating his P2 qualifying at Yas Marina, where he lost title to Verstappen
  • His silence earlier led to speculations of his retirement from Formula One

Mercedes have confirmed that Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton will race for them again this year after the seven-time world champion ended his social media silence on Saturday, saying, "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

In reaction to Hamilton's social media post, Mercedes shared the image with the caption "I'm back". Hamilton had been absent from social media since December 11 after posting an image from celebrating his P2 qualifying at Yas Marina.

Now, his future is poised to be clarified with some previously suggesting he'd retire and quit the sport he has dominated for many years.

Hamilton missed out on the F1 title in 2021, with Max Verstappen claiming the prize in controversial circumstances. Although his social media return is not confirmation of his position on the grid, it appears extremely likely he will be in the Mercedes garage for pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News