Alfa Romeo announce Valtteri Bottas to join team in 2022, George Russell expected to partner Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas' departure from Mercedes has been confirmed - clearing the way for British driver George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas will make the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022 after five seasons alongside Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

The 32-year-old Finn, who finished third at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix, will replace Kimi Raikkonen.

The 2007 world champion, 41, will retire from Formula One at the end of the year.

It is expected that Russell's elevation from Williams to Mercedes will be announced on Tuesday.