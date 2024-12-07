Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live: When and where to watch last race of Formula 1 2024 season on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen to start from 5th position in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race on December 8, 2024

Lando Norris will take the pole at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last Formula 1 race of the 2024 season on Sunday. His teammate Oscar Pistari will also start in the front row as McLaren target the Constructors' title for the first time since 1998.

The focus will be on the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who is set for the emotional farewell to Mercedes, having signed a contract with Ferrari for the 2025 season. The British legend will start from the 18th position after a poor show in the qualification round on Saturday.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start in the third position in his last race for the giants on Sunday but his teammate Charles Leclerc will start from 14th after hitting with a 10-place grid penalty during the practice session on Friday.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 Streaming and Telecast Details

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race starting?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Qualifying took place on Saturday

At what time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race begin?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race will begin at 06:30 PM IST (5:00 PM Local Time, Abu Dhabi).​

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix venue

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island. Circuit Length - 5.281 km and No. of Laps - 58.

Where can you watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race on TV?

India region fans can watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 live race on the FanCode app on smart tv.

Where can you watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 online in India?

One can watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 race online on the FanCode and F1 TV Pro application/website in India.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 Starting Grid: