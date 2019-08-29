Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Valtteri Bottas extends contract with Mercedes for 2020 season

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas will remain at Mercedes for the 2020 season.

According to a BBC report, the 30-year-old put pen to paper a one-year contract with an extension option for 2020, which Mercedes have exercised.

"For 2019, we set Valtteri the challenge of coming back even stronger than we saw him in the first part of 2018 -- and he has achieved that with some really impressive performances in the early races this year," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

"I am very happy and proud to be part of the team for a fourth season and wish to thank every team member and the board of Mercedes for their trust and belief in me.

"My performances have been getting better and better each year, and this is a great way to kick-start the second half of 2019," said Bottas.

Bottas is level with teammate Lewis Hamilton on four pole positions going into the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.