Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois to compete in virtual Spanish Grand Prix

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Footballers Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois and Arthur will make their Formula One Esports debut in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula One says Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona midfielder Arthur will compete alongside drivers in this weekend’s virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be the F1 drivers in Sunday’s event.

Aguero will race for Red Bull alongside Albon. Courtois will run for Alfa Romeo in his second virtual race. Arthur will be with Haas.

Golfer Ian Poulter will make his third appearance with Renault.

The virtual Spanish GP will take place during the same weekend the real race was scheduled to run at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. The race will consist of a qualifying session and a 33-lap race.

The F1 season hasn’t started yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

