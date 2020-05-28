Formula One: Dutch GP postponed till next year amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The race was set to take place at reworked Zandvoort circuit after for the first time since 1985 but fans in the country will have to wait for another year to see action from quarters.

Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday became the latest Formula One race to be officially postponed till next year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world.

"We were completely ready for this first race and we still are," said former F1 driver and Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers in a statement as per F1.com

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

The organisers also announced that tickets sold this year will be valid in 2021 when the race next takes place in the country.

It was earlier reported that Austrian GP, currently scheduled for July 5, could host the first race of the season behind closed doors.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December, with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15 and 18 races. We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can," F1 boss Chase Carey had earlier said.

"We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues, like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country."

