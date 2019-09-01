Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in car crash during Belgian Grand Prix

Image Source : TWITTER/RENAULT F1 In a tragic incident which rocked the motorsport world, French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a car crash during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash at the Belgium Grand Prix (GP).

The incident took place on Saturday when the 22-year-old Frenchman's car suffered a huge impact from the car of American Juan Manuel Correa at about 170 mph at the Raidillon swerves.

Correa was admitted to the intensive care of a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable after surgery.

The race was stopped after the crash when the seriousness of the accident came to light.

Tributes have been flowing in for Hubert, who had been competing in his first season in the second tier of the motorsport.

Current Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton took to Twitter to condole the death of the 22-year-old driver. "'Devastating news. God bless your soul Anthoine. My though and prayers are with you and your family today," wrote Hamilton.

Devastating news. God bless your soul Anthoine. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today 🙏🏾😔 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 31, 2019

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, wrote, "Absolutely shock by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughs are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones."

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

A minute's silence was observed ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Formula 1. "Today we race. We do so with the heaviest of hearts, and we carry the memory of Anthoine throughout. Just like it was for Anthoine, racing is our passion and our dream. It defines us. So today we race for Anthoine. And today, and always, we honour him," Formula 1 wrote ahead of the main race on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)