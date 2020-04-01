Image Source : GETTY IMAGES F1 sets April end deadline for decision on British Grand Prix

Formula One and Silverstone have set a deadline of April end to arrive at a decision on the British Grand Prix.

"Silverstone and Formula One remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th-19th July," a statement from the circuit said.

The first eight races of the Formula 1 season have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all sporting events in the United Kingdom have also come to a close.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone's and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision," said the statement.

"The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities."