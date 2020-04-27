British Grand Prix will not take place in front of fans, confirms Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Silverstone say ticket holders can either transfer their booking to the 2021 Grand Prix or take a full refund.

Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle said on Monday that the F1 British Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Silverstone are currently negotiating with the British government and F1 bosses on whether there is a possibility to host the race, originally set for July, at some point without fans.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone. We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible," Pringle was quoted by Formula1.com.

"Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and race makers, and of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make," he added, reports Xinhua news agency.

Silverstone say ticket holders can either transfer their booking to the 2021 Grand Prix or take a full refund.

