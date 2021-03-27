Saturday, March 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Xabi Alonso signs contract extension with Real Sociedad's reserves; ends talks of Gladbach move

Xabi Alonso signs contract extension with Real Sociedad's reserves; ends talks of Gladbach move

Sociedad announced on Friday that Alonso agreed to stay in charge of its second team until June 2022.

AP AP
Madrid (Spain) Published on: March 27, 2021 6:37 IST
xabi alonso, real sociedad, xabi alonso borussia monchengladbach, xabi alonsi real sociedad
Image Source : AP

Sociedad announced on Friday that Alonso agreed to stay in charge of its second team until June 2022.

Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has signed a contract extension as coach of Real Sociedad’s reserve team, putting an end to speculation that he could be taking over Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Sociedad announced on Friday that Alonso agreed to stay in charge of its second team until June 2022.

Related Stories

“I want to keep growing as part of this project,” Alonso told the Spanish club’s website.

Earlier this week, German media reported that the 39-year-old Alonso was set to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.

Alonso had a distinguished playing career with Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2017. He returned to Sociedad two years later to take over the second team.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News