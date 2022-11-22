Watch Video: Saudi Arabia fans take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo to poke fun at Argentina

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saudi Arabia fans mock Messi and use Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

In one of the greatest upsets in the history of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia have stunned Argentina in their opening game. Argentina's 36-match-unbeaten streak came to a standstill after they clashed with the Arabs in the opening game of the ongoing soccer fest. Argentina for a long time have been touted as one of the favourites to lift the cup, but as far as their performance in the opening game goes, it was pretty mediocre and this approach certainly will not serve their purpose in the tournament.

The victory has put the Saudi Arabian fans in great spirits. Not many had given them chance against Messi's Argentina, the Copa America champions, but they have proved the fact that teamwork surpasses everything, every obstacle. Irrespective of whatever happens to Saudi Arabia in the tournament, they will remember this victory for a long time to come. Twitter is flooded with memes that are directed at Messi who is playing his fifth World Cup and has high hopes of winning the trophy. After the match, the Saudi Arabia fans did something that might irk the supporters of Argentina. The Messi-Ronaldo fan rivalry is something that the soccer world can't get enough of. Cristiano shares the same pedestal with Messi as far as greatness is concerned, but it is his famous 'Siu' celebration that has become his trademark and is often replicated by his fans. The fans of the Saudi Arabia national team mocked Argentina fans by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration. Was it in a good sense? you get to decide that

The video of the celebration:

Leo Messi is often considered the prodigal son of Diego Maradona, both have been great in their own space and certainly command a lot of respect. What separates Maradona from Messi is the World Cup trophy. Argentina legend Maradona led his side to a famous World Cup win in the year 1986, but Messi still is in search for a World Cup trophy. He did come pretty close in the 2014 edition, but things certainly did not turn out well for Argentina. After this loss, Messi and his team will certainly regroup and try to work their way through the momentary phase of despair.

