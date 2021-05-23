Watch: Luis Suarez scores historic La Liga title winning goal for Atletico Madrid

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez (centre) celebrates after scoring the winning goal on Sunday.

Discarded a year ago by Barcelona, Luis Suarez showed there is so much left in the Uruguayan superstar as he scored the biggest goal of Atletico Madrid's season as the third-biggest Spanish club clinched La Liga title for the first time in seven years.

Scoring the winner in Atletico's comeback win over Real Valladolid, 34-year-old Suarez registered his name in the history book as Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch the title as the scoreline read 2-1.

The forward also took to social media to make his feeling apparent what the title meant to him.

The goal couldn't have come at a right time more reasons as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.

Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home.

The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club.

Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.

Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08. Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round.

(With inputs from AP).