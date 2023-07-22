Watch: David Beckham gets teary-eyed after Lionel Messi scores winner on Inter Miami debut

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP Lionel Messi scored 94th minute winner as David Beckham got emotional

Argentine legend Lionel Messi starred on his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut for the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami with a 94th-minute winner against Cruz Azul. Messi, who made a move from Paris to America had the crowd up on its feet and his franchise's owner and former England football star Beckham emotional with a thrilling goal in the stoppage time as Inter Miami won 2-1.

Beckham couldn't control his tears as his emotions indicated a lot of things, happiness that his team won, a vindication of his decision to bring Messi to MLS and just the sheer delight on the faces of the crowd to see their team perform, their hero win them a game for them. Beckham, who was in the stands with his wife Victoria was delighted to see Messi convert a free-kick, who came up with a stunning shot to get the ball into the net.

Watch the video here:

Beckham admitted that it was tough watching the game from the stands as co-owner since he didn't have any control over what was happening on the pitch but he was the happiest for the fans of Inter Miami as they got what they deserved and reserved huge praise for his star attraction Messi and his teammate Sergio Busquets.

Speaking on Apple's MLS Season Pass, Beckham said, "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch - that's what they produce.

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people, that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch - let alone just do what he's done. Honestly, Sergio's performance was incredible," Beckham further added. "But you know it's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform. I don't have many words for that."

Inter Miami will next take on Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25.

