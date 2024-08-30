Friday, August 30, 2024
     
  UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Draw: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur find easy fixtures in new UEL format

UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Draw: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur find easy fixtures in new UEL format

UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Draw: Manchester United will take on their former manager Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in an away fixture in the league phase and host the Scottish giants Rangers at Old Trafford in a mega encounter.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 20:39 IST
Europa League 2024-25 draw
Image Source : GETTY Manchester Manager Erik ten Hag during the FA Community Shield match in London on August 10, 2024

Manchester United will reunite with their former manager Jose Mourinho as they were drawn against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 league phase on Friday, August 30. The former UEL champions will be travelling to Fenerbahce among eight league fixtures in a new format this season.

Erik ten Hag's men have also drawn against the former Champions League winners Porto in an away fixture. Manchester United will be hosting the Scotland giants Rangers at Old Trafford. 

After failing to secure the top-four finish in the English Premier League 2023-24 season, the Red Devils return to the UEFA's second-tier tournament for the first time since 2021. Manchester United won the competition in 2016-17 and are tipped favourites to win it this season after some impressive signings in the summer transfer window. 

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Italian heavyweights Roma at home in the biggest league phase fixture of the UEL 2024-25. The North London side will also face Rangers and Galatasaray in their away games and are one of the leading contenders for the title this season. 

Europa League draw:

Manchester United: Rangers (H), Porto (A), PAOK (H) Fenerbache (A), Bodo Glimt (H), Viktoria (A), Twente (H), FCSB (A).

Tottenham Hotspur: Roma (H), Rangers (A), AZ Alkmaar (H), Ferencvaros (A), Qarabag (H), Galatasaray (A), Elfsborg (H), Hoffenheim (A).

Ajax: Lazio (H), Slavia Prague (A), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A), Real Sociedad (A), Galatasaray (H), Qarabag (A), Besiktas (H), RFS (A).

Roma: Frankfurt (H), Tottenham (A), Braga (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Dynamo Kiev (H), Union SG (A), Athletic Club (H), Elfsborg (A).

Lazio: Porto (H), Ajax (A), Real Sociedad (H), Braga (A), Ludogorets (H), Kyiv (A), Nice (H), Twente (A).

Rangers: Tottenham (H,) Manchester United (A), Lyon (H), Olympiacos (A), Union SG (H), Malmo (A), FCSB (H), Nice (A).

