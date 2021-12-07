Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kylian Mbappe.

UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

With Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain already qualified for the knockout stage, there is not much suspense left in Group A of UEFA Champions League. City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group in the previous round, with the French team guaranteed second place.

Leipzig and Club Brugge are level on four points vying for a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Brugge travels to PSG, who is without the injured Neymar. If PSG fail to beat Brugge, it will be the first time the team ends the group stage with less than 10 points since 2004.

What time is the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11:15 PM IST at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge fixture?

The match between PSG and Club Brugge will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

PSG vs Club Brugge probable XI

PSG Predicted Starting line-up Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Dagba, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes, Rafinha, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Club Brugge Predicted Starting line-up Simon Mignolet (GK), Mata, Hendry, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol, Rits, Balanta, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Dost, Lang