UEFA breaks protocol, reluctantly allows Barcelona, AC Milan to play league matches abroad

In a landmark yet controversial development in European football, UEFA has reluctantly agreed not to oppose plans for two top-tier domestic league matches to be played abroad. La Liga’s Villarreal vs. Barcelona fixture is scheduled for December 20 in Miami, while Serie A’s AC Milan vs. Como match is set for February in Perth, Australia.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin confirmed the decision on Monday, emphasising that it does not set a precedent. He explained that the current FIFA rules allow teams to play league matches abroad and that is something Ceferin expects to change in the future. “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent,” Ceferin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the move has drawn significant backlash from fan organisations across Europe, who argue that staging competitive domestic matches overseas undermines the deep-rooted ties between clubs and their local communities. Football Supporters Europe (FSE), UEFA’s recognised partner on fan issues, voiced strong opposition, warning that leagues risk damaging their legacy and long-term stability.

“By forcing through these matches, La Liga and Serie A risk undermining their own history and long-term success while inflicting long-lasting harm to football in Europe — and beyond,” said FSE.

Why Barcelona, AC Milan to play abroad?

Notably, the Spanish and Italian leagues have been at the forefront of efforts to expand their global presence and commercial reach, particularly in competition with the financially dominant English Premier League. Barcelona's game in Miami is seen as a key marketing opportunity, especially given the club’s financial troubles and the added connection to Lionel Messi, now playing for Inter Miami.

The match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, with Villarreal as the designated “home” team. Despite this, the crowd is expected to heavily favour Barcelona, and it won’t be surprising if Messi is seen in the stands or if the Catalan giants honour him ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, the Italian league’s plans were partly shaped by the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. The San Siro stadium, shared by AC Milan and Inter, will host the opening ceremony, forcing Milan to seek an alternative venue for its February 8 fixture. Perth, where Milan has a strong following, was chosen.

Though UEFA is collaborating with FIFA on future rule development, it made clear these games should remain exceptions, not the start of a trend.