Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming: How to watch EFL Cup game live on TV, online in India?

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will clash in the mouth-watering EFL Cup 2024-25 quarter-final on Thursday, December 19. Both English giants will consider themselves favourites to join Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United in the semi-final round.

Tottenham Hotspur reached the final eight after beating title favourites Manchester City 2-1 in the last 16 round while Manchester United overcame Leicester City with an easy 5-2 win. However, both teams are struggling terribly in the English Premier League this season and will target the EFL Cup glory, formerly known as the Carabao Cup, to conclude their season with some silverware.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​​ live streaming and telecast

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game scheduled?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game will be played on Thursday, December 19.

At what time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game will begin at 1:30 am IST on Friday (8 pm local time).​

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game venue

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game live online in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ quarter-final game online on the Fancode application and website.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United​ predicted playing XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Djed Spence; Yves Bissouma, Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson; Son Heung Min.

Manchester United: Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Diogo Dalot, Kobie Mainoo, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes; Joshua Zirkzee.