Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri announces international retirement, German icon Thomas Muller calls it time too

Right after the completion of Euro 2024, Switzerland's star forward Xherdan Shaqiri and German icon Thomas Muller have announced International retirements. After featuring in 125 games for Rossocrociati, Shaqiri called it time to his International career, while Muller bids adieu to the German side, having represented them 131 times.

"It's time for me to say goodbye to the national team. Thank you," the 32-year-old Shaqiri said in a social media post on Monday. His post came nine days after Switzerland played their final Euro 2024 game against England in the quarterfinals where the Rossocrociati went down in the penalty shootout.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player came in as an extra-time substitute and hit the crossbar from a corner before netting his chance in the penalty shootout. This turned out to be his final International game as Switzerland lost the quarterfinal clash to the Three Lions in the shootouts.

Notably, Germany's Thomas Muller striker has also called it time to his International career winning 131 caps for his country. The 34-year-old Bayern Munich forward ended his 14-year career after announcing his retirement in a video.

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," Muller said in a YouTube video. "I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you," he added.

Muller's last appearance for the German team came as a substitute in the quarterfinal loss to eventual champions Spain. Muller is the third-most capped German player behind Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose.

Muller's Bundesliga club Bayern Munich's president Herbert Hainer highlighted the striker's journey. "Thomas Muller played for the German national team for over 14 years. He made an incredible 131 international appearances, with his crowning glory coming in 2014 when he won the World Cup. The younger generation doesn't know the national team without Thomas Müller and I can't really imagine it without him. Nevertheless, the time has come: with the retirement of Thomas Müller, one of the all-time greats has taken off the DFB jersey for good. On behalf of football fans everywhere, I would like to thank Thomas for his superb performances and the style-defining way he played for the national team. And as president of FC Bayern, I'm delighted that Thomas will continue to play for our club," Hainer said.