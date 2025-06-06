Spurs sack Ange Postecoglou, head coach who won them first trophy in 17 years Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Ange Postecoglou. Under his guidance, the London-based club won their first major trophy in 17 years last month, when Spurs defeated Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final.

London:

Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League in the 2024-25 season. It guaranteed promotion to the UEFA Champions League next year. Despite this, head coach Ange Postecoglou was sacked from his role. The Australian managed to bring European success for the first time in 41 years to Tottenham and won them the maiden trophy in 17 years, but regardless, the management wasn’t happy with the progress.

The reason remains simple, as the top officials, including Daniel Levy, the owner, weren’t happy with Spurs’ performance in the Premier League. The London-based club finished 17th in the league, one place ahead of the relegation zone. Postecoglou, in many ways, was lucky to have control of the club for the entire season, despite a series of poor performances in the league. However, after winning the Europa League, he was expected to get an extended run but the management instead decided to sack him.

Postecoglou leaves after completing exactly two seasons at the helm, handing his successor a squad set for Champions League football next season. Spurs, on the other hand, in an official statement, stated that, following a review and “considerable reflection,” they had determined that parting ways with Postecoglou was the necessary course of action.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw. However, the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place,” a statement said.

“Following a positive start in the 2023-24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph,” it further read.