Serie A set to resume despite 10% of players COVID positive

Follow us on Image Source : CPS IMAGES VIA GETTY IMAGES Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (left) and Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko tested COVID-19 positive recently.

Highlights Despite about 60 reported COVID-19 positive, 10 matches are scheduled this Thursday and Sunday

Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19

Clubs like Inter (Dzeko), Napoli (Osimhen) and Juventus (Chiellini) are each missing big players

The Italian football association (FIGC) have decided to resume Serie A after a two-week holiday break despite one out of every 10 players in the league testing positive with the COVID-19.

Still, despite about 60 players reported as having contracted COVID-19, full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday and Sunday.

Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19, while clubs like Inter Milan (Edin Dzeko), Napoli (Victor Osimhen) and Juventus (Giorgio Chiellini) are each missing leading players because of the virus.

Even former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now back with Parma in Serie B, has tested positive. Inter and Juventus had reportedly sought to postpone the Italian Super Cup scheduled for next week at the San Siro in Milan but the Italian league decided to keep the game in place.

Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.

There is still a question about whether the decree requires all Serie A players to be vaccinated but that debate could end if the government requires all workers in the country to be vaccinated by February 1.

While nearly all Serie A players have been vaccinated — about 98 per cent — nearly 30 players have reportedly been resisting the vaccine.

Players on foreign clubs travelling to play Italian teams would likely be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

(Reported by AP)